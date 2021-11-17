Akron takes on Wheeling Jesuit

Wheeling Jesuit vs. Akron (1-1) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips…

Wheeling Jesuit vs. Akron (1-1)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips are set to battle the Cardinals of Division II Wheeling Jesuit. Akron is coming off a 102-46 win at home against Point Park in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Enrique Freeman has averaged 13 points and 11.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Zips. Ali Ali has complemented Freeman and is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JARETT: Jarett Haines has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron went 0-1 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Zips scored 74 points per contest in those one contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.