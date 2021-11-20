CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Akron meets Fordham in…

Akron meets Fordham in Gulf Coast Showcase

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Akron (2-1) vs. Fordham (2-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Fordham will go at it in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Akron easily beat Wheeling Jesuit by 61 on Thursday, while Fordham is coming off of a 75-73 overtime loss to Maryland Eastern Shore on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Fordham’s Chuba Ohams has averaged 13 points and 14.3 rebounds while Darius Quisenberry has put up 18.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Zips, Enrique Freeman has averaged 13.7 points and 12 rebounds while Ali Ali has put up 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.FIELD GOALS FOR FREEMAN: In three appearances this season, Akron’s Freeman has shot 67.9 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Akron’s Xavier Castaneda has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 10 for 20 over his last three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Akron has held opposing teams to 50.3 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up