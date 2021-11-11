CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Air Force takes on Tulsa

Air Force takes on Tulsa

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Air Force (0-1) vs. Tulsa (1-0)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Air Force in an early season matchup. Air Force came up short in a 59-53 game to South Dakota on Thursday. Tulsa is coming off an 82-75 win at home over Northwestern State on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted identical 2-2 records against non-conference competition last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up