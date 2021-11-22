Air Force puts streak on line vs Denver

Denver (3-3) vs. Air Force (4-1) Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks…

Denver (3-3) vs. Air Force (4-1)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Denver. Denver took care of Houston Baptist by 13 at home in its last outing. Air Force is coming off a 73-65 win in Daytona Beach over Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Air Force’s Ethan Taylor, Jake Heidbreder and Lucas Moerman have collectively scored 37 percent of all Falcons points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: KJ Hunt has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Denver field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pioneers. Air Force has an assist on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Denver has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.5 free throws per game.

