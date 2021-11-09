CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Air Force and SD…

Air Force and SD get season underway in Sioux Falls

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Air Force (0-0) vs. South Dakota (0-0)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and South Dakota are tipping the 2021-22 season off. Air Force went 5-20 last year, while South Dakota ended up 14-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Air Force went 2-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those four games, the Falcons gave up 62.3 points per game while scoring 55.8 per matchup. South Dakota went 0-4 in non-conference play, averaging 60 points and allowing 76 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up