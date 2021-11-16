CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 12:27 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime on Monday night.

Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) toutscored Pepperdine 15-3.

Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points. Blaze Nield had seven assists.

Houston Mallette had 21 points for the Waves (1-2). Jan Zidek added 16 points. Jade’ Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

