Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Idaho 83-45

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 8:31 PM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq recorded 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Utah Valley to an 83-45 win over Idaho on Monday.

Connor Harding had 14 points and seven rebounds for Utah Valley (4-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tim Fuller added 11 points. Justin Harmon had 10 points.

Trevante Anderson had 13 points for the Vandals (1-4).

