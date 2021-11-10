CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Adams leads George Washington past St. Francis (Pa.) 75-72

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:21 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Adams had a career-high 22 points as George Washington held off St. Francis (Pa.) 75-72 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Joe Bamisile added 20 points for the Colonials.

Adams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Bamisile also had three blocks.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 17 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for George Washington. Amir Harris added six rebounds.

Mark Flagg had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Flash. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 17 points and eight rebounds.

