ACU squares off against McMurry

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

McMurry vs. Abilene Christian (1-2)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats will be taking on the War Hawks of Division III McMurry. Abilene Christian is coming off an 80-71 overtime road win over Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Mahki Morris has averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Coryon Mason is also a primary contributor, with 14.7 points per game.MIGHTY MAHKI: Through three games, Abilene Christian’s Mahki Morris has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Abilene Christian scored 83 points and won by 37 over McMurry when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 5-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Wildcats scored 63.1 points per matchup across those eight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

