ACU goes up against Schreiner

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Schreiner vs. Abilene Christian (2-2)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to battle the Mountaineers of Division III Schreiner. Abilene Christian is coming off an 89-54 home win over McMurry in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Mahki Morris has averaged 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats, while Coryon Mason has accounted for 14.3 points per game.MIGHTY MAHKI: Through four games, Abilene Christian’s Mahki Morris has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 78.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 5-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Wildcats put up 63.1 points per contest in those eight contests.

