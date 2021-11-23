THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Abmas leads Oral Roberts past Rogers State 91-31

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 11:05 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 23 points as Oral Roberts romped past Rogers State 91-31 on Tuesday night.

Issac McBride had 17 points for Oral Roberts (3-2). Elijah Lufile added 10 points. Sir Issac Herron had seven rebounds.

Gerren Jackson had eight points for the Hillcats.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

