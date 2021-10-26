Women’s Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ 2021-22 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 30-member national media…

The Associated Press’ 2021-22 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 30-member national media panel (key 2020-21 statistics in parentheses):

Paige Bueckers, UConn, 5-foot-11, sophomore, 29 of 29 votes (20.0 ppg, 5.8 apg, 4.9 rpg)

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, junior, 26 of 29 votes (13.7 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.6 bpg.)

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, 6-2, senior, 24 of 29 votes (18.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 56.1 fg

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, sophomore, 21 of 29 votes (26.6 ppg, 7.1 apg, 5.9 rpg)

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, senior, 18 of 29 votes (20.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg 3.8 apg.)

Others receiving votes: Elissa Cunane, N.C. State; Haley Jones, Stanford; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Ashley Owusu, Maryland, Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast; Sam Thomas, Arizona.

