Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Rick Byrd to receive…

Rick Byrd to receive Legends of Coaching Award

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rick Byrd, who retired in 2019 after leading Belmont to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award.

His selection was announced by Craig Impelman, Wooden’s grandson-in-law, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Tuesday. Byrd will receive the award in April.

He coached Belmont in Nashville from 1986 to 2019. He then retired with 805 career victories, including 658 at Belmont, which ranks 12th all-time among NCAA Division I men’s coaches. The Bruins won 10 conference championships and seven league tournament titles in his final 14 seasons.

The Legends of Coaching award honors coaches who exemplify Wooden’s standard of success and personal integrity.

Previous winners include Tom Izzo, Roy Williams, Tara VanDerveer, Bill Self, Geno Auriemma, Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers directing ire at VA over another struggling IT project

Military families will pay a little more for drugs in the coming year

DoD requires civilian employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 22

OPM pitches public service: 'This is the moment to come into the federal government'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up