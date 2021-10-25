Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. lift mask mandate? | Hogan says Md. prepared to vaccinate kids | National case trends | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Basketball » No. 8 Baylor loses…

No. 8 Baylor loses Langston Love to season-ending ACL injury

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor freshman guard Langston Love tore his ACL in a preseason scrimmage and will miss the entire season for the No. 8 Bears, who are the defending national champions.

The school said Monday that the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Love will have surgery to repair the injury and redshirt this season. He is expected to make a full recovery and make his Bears debut next year.

Coach Scott Drew said Love suffered the injury when driving to the basket in the second half of a private scrimmage against Texas A&M. Love had scored 13 points before getting hurt.

“Langston has been a great addition to our program, and we were really excited about his potential to contribute on the court this season,” Drew said. “While we’re disappointed he won’t have that opportunity, he’s a terrific teammate who will do whatever he can to help us from the sidelines this year. Langston has a great support system, and we know he’ll work hard and come back stronger than ever.”

Baylor opens the season at home on Nov. 12 against Incarnate Word.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up