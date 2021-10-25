Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. lift mask mandate? | Hogan says Md. prepared to vaccinate kids | National case trends | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Men’s Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 9:32 PM

The Associated Press’ 2021-22 preseason All-America men’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 63-member national media panel (key 2020-21 statistics in parentheses):

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, junior, 63 of 63 votes (19 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 69.6 ft pct, 0.7 blocks)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, junior, 61 (17.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 0.2 apg, 55.3 ft pct, 1.3 blocks)

Johnny Juzang, UCLA, 6-6, 215, junior, 59 (16.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 87.7 ft pct, 0.8 steals)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, 6-3, 195, senior, 31 (14.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 83.3 ft pct, 1.0 steals)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, 245, sophomore, 22 (19.1 ppg, 9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 blocks,)

Others receiving votes: Max Abmas, Oral Roberts, 18; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 16; Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 9; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 8; Trevion Williams, Purdue, 4; Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 4; Marcus Carr, Texas, 3; Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 3; Remy Martin, Kansas, 3; Jaime Jaquez, UCLA, 2; Justin Smith, Arkansas, 1; Jaden Shackleford, Alabama, 1; Scottie Pippen Jr, Vanderbilt, 1; Julian Champagnie, St. John’s, 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

