Fairfield coach Joe Frager to retire after this season

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Fairfield women’s basketball coach Joe Frager announced Tuesday that he will retire after this season, his 24th in college basketball and 15th at Fairfield.

Frager, who also coached for nine years at Southern Connecticut, cited health reasons in announcing his retirement.

He enters the season with a career record of 429-267, including 240-184 at Fairfield. He was 189-83 at Southern Connecticut and was named the Division II national coach of the year in 2007.

“For 15 years, Joe Frager has been a model of integrity and commitment at the helm of Fairfield women’s basketball, conducting all aspects of his program in a first class manner,” athletic director Paul Schlickmann said in a statement. “He has built a culture that puts team and family first, sets high expectations for his student-athletes as campus citizens and fosters high achievement for them in the classroom.”

Frager is a member of both the New England Basketball Hall of Fame and the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. He spent 11 years as a high school coach, winning three state titles at Seymour High School.

Fairfield finished 11-5 last season and will open this season on Nov. 9 at home against Brown.

