Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Basketball » Cunane, No. 5 NC…

Cunane, No. 5 NC State headline preseason ACC picks

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 11:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-ranked North Carolina State will open the season as the Atlantic Coast Conference favorite, while senior center Elissa Cunane is the preseason player of the year.

The ACC on Wednesday released results in voting by the league’s 15 head coaches and its Blue Ribbon Panel that includes broadcasters and media members while factoring in the coaches’ selections.

Wes Moore’s Wolfpack topped both polls comfortably ahead of No. 6 Louisville, marking the first time the program will open the season as the favorite since the league began its women’s basketball rankings before the 1991-92 season.

The two votes mirrored one another on the top 11 picks in the 15-team league, with No. 17 Georgia Tech picked third, followed by No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 16 Florida State at the top with experienced rosters.

Notre Dame was picked sixth, followed by North Carolina, Duke, Miami, Clemson and Boston College in both polls. The Blue Ribbon Panel had Wake Forest 12th, followed by Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Virginia, while the coaches flip-flopped the Demon Deacons and Orange.

The 6-foot-5 Cunane was a second-team All-American pick for The Associated Press last year after averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. She helped the Wolfpack win a second straight ACC Tournament title and earn the program’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Picked as player of the year in both votes, Cunane is the headliner for a team that returns its top eight scorers while adding sophomore transfers Diamond Johnson from Rutgers and Madison Hayes from Mississippi State.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

DHS Secretary Mayorkas tests positive for COVID

OPM proposes expanding FEDVIP coverage to temporary, seasonal employees

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up