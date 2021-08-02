2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Quentin Hillsman resigns as women’s basketball at Syracuse

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 3:17 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quentin Hillsman resigned Monday as the women’s basketball coach at Syracuse, whose team is under review by a law firm over his alleged threats and bullying of players.

Athletic director John Wildhack said Monday that both sides “agreed that parting ways is in the best interest” of the school, program and players. He said an interim coach will be named soon.

Hillsman did not immediately return a call by The Associated Press

Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season. Hillsman blamed their departure on attrition, COVID-19 and the transfer portal. But allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman were reported by The Athletic, which spoke to nine former players and staff. The report prompted the university to hire an outside firm to investigate.

