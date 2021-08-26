CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
F Jo Smith transfers to Seton Hall from Chipola College

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 12:30 PM

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Forward Jo Smith has transfered to Seton Hall from Chipola College in Florida and will be eligible to play this coming season.

Coach Kevin Willard announced Thursday that Smith had signed a grant-in-aid offer.

Smith played in 24 games last seson with three starts and shot 65.9% from the floor. The Selma, Alabama, native played a role in the school’s run to the NJCAA South Atlantic District Championship and an appearance in the NJCAA Final Four.

“Jo is a player who we’ve known for years and watched his progression,” Willard said. “He has a lot of untapped potential. He’s athletic and skilled and, coupled with his size and long wingspan, we believe he can be an integral player in our program.”

Smith helped Crestwood Prep, one of the top prep schools in Canada, to Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association and National Preparatory Association titles in 2019.

Seton Hall returns four of its top six scorers from last season along with three other transfers and a good recruiting class for the Big East Conference season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

