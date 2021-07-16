Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
USC, San Diego State highlight Wooden Legacy matchups

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 4:14 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Saint Joseph’s will play Southern California and Georgetown will take on San Diego State in the Wooden Legacy on Thanksgiving weekend.

The four-game event will be Nov. 25-26 at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena. The losing teams will meet in the third-place game, while the winners advance to the title game of the event named for Hall of Fame coach John Wooden.

USC and San Diego State finished last season ranked in the Top 25. The Trojans advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Georgetown won the Big East Tournament title. Saint Joseph’s won four its final five games to end the season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

