Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » College Basketball » Florida's women's hoops coach…

Florida’s women’s hoops coach resigns for ‘personal reasons’

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 2:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer stepped down Friday for “personal reasons,” the school announced, a surprising move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension.

Newbauer, hired from Belmont in March 2012, failed to turn around the school’s only sport to never win a conference championship.

The 43-year-old Indiana native was 46-71 overall and 15-47 in Southeastern Conference play, including three three-win seasons in four years. Newbauer had four years remaining on a deal that paid him $500,000 annually.

His departure came two days after leading scorer Lavender Briggs entered the transfer portal, another indication the program was far from being on the right track.

Athletic Director Scott Stricklin named Kelly Rae Finley interim head coach for the 2021-22 season. Stricklin said he plans to hire a permanent replacement following next season.

“After much reflection, my family and I have come to the difficult decision to step away,” Newbauer said in a statement. “Gator Nation and the Gainesville community have accepted me, my wife Sarah and our three daughters from the day we arrived. We will greatly miss all of the people that have made our experience and make this place so special.

“There are many people who I am forever grateful for, but I especially want to thank all of the players who I had the privilege to coach. I have no doubt that the program we built is poised for great success.”

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Federal banking oversight agency wants banks to help the un-banked

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up