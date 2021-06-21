CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » UNC: Bacot returning to…

UNC: Bacot returning to Tar Heels for junior season

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is returning for his junior season after making himself eligible for the NBA draft.

The school announced the 6-foot-10 Bacot’s decision Monday.

Bacot led UNC with 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore while part of a deep frontcourt. He also shot a team-high 62.8% last season, and has averaged 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds over two seasons.

He’s set for major minutes in the debut season of new Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis after the departures of fellow bigs Day’Ron Sharpe (NBA draft), Garrison Brooks (transferred to Mississippi State) and Walker Kessler (transferred to Auburn).

“As much as I am pleased that he was able to go through the (draft) process and flourish in that process, I am just as ecstatic that he is coming back to Carolina,” Davis said in a statement, adding: “For us to have a chance next year, we need to have someone like Armando.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

New Pentagon strategy for overseas cloud appears to back away from JEDI vision

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up