VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » College Basketball » Tom Izzo promotes Wojcik,…

Tom Izzo promotes Wojcik, hires 3 ex-Michigan State players

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 1:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has promoted Doug Wojcik to assistant coach, replacing Dane Fife.

Izzo also hired three former Spartans on Monday.

Fife left the program in April to be the associate head coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson.

Wojcik returned to Michigan State in 2018 to be Izzo’s recruiting coordinator after a previous run as an assistant coach for the Spartans led to him being the head coach at Tulsa and College of Charleston.

Former Northern Illinois coach and Spartans point guard Mark Montgomery was hired as recruiting coordinator. Former Michigan State players Austin Thornton was hired to be the team’s video coordinator and Matt McQuaid to be its director of basketball operations.

Garrett Briningstoo was hired to be Izzo’s director of operations and chief of staff, replacing former Spartan David Thomas. Julian Stall has been added as the program’s director of creative video.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up