South Carolina’s Woods to leave, Bryant, Couisnard returning

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 5:41 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Seventh Woods has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to play his sixth and final season elsewhere.

A team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Woods is seeking to the South Carolina program.

The school later announced that forward Keyshawn Bryant and guard Jermaine Couisnard have withdrawn from the NBA draft and are returning to school. Both declared earlier this spring, but did not hire an agent to maintain their eligibility.

Woods, 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, is from Columbia. He played in 18 games with 13 starts this past season. He averaged 5.4 points and was tied for fourth in both assists and steals for the Gamecocks. Woods was a high-school prep star in South Carolina and signed with North Carolina. He was a key back up on the Tar Heels’ NCAA championship team as a freshman in 2017.

Woods joined his hometown Gamecocks before the 2019-20 season, which he sat out due to NCAA rules.

Bryant is a 6-5, 197-pound rising senior from Winter Haven, Florida. He was South Carolina’s second-leading scorer at 14.4 points a game.

Couisnard, 6-4 and 211 pounds, is from East Chicago, Indiana. He averaged 10.1 points a game during his sophomore season last year, third highest for South Carolina.

