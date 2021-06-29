Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Miami Hurricanes’ guard McGusty to return for another season

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 8:27 PM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Guard Kameron McGusty said Tuesday he has decided to play another season with the Miami Hurricanes after going through the pre-draft process with NBA teams.

McGusty has averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in two seasons with the Hurricanes. He also spent two seasons at Oklahoma, and sat out 2018-19 as a transfer.

The Hurricanes still await a decision by sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, who also entered his name in the draft while retaining his college eligibility.

