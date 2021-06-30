Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » College Basketball » Maryland guard Eric Ayala…

Maryland guard Eric Ayala says he’s withdrawing from draft

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland guard Eric Ayala announced Wednesday that he will withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return for his senior season.

Ayala, the Terrapins’ top scorer in 2020-21, said he took his time throughout the process and appreciates the feedback he received.

Ayala averaged 15.1 points a game last season. He’s made 81 starts for Maryland. The Terps also return leading rebounder Donta Scott and have added several transfers, although they did lose defensive standout Darryl Morsell to Marquette.

Coach Mark Turgeon said he’s proud of Ayala for obtaining the feedback needed to make an informed decision.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

eric ayala

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up