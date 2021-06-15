FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Alabama forward Rojas has surgery to repair torn ACL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama forward James Rojas had surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said the reserve had surgery on his left knee Tuesday, but that he expects Rojas to be back during Southeastern Conference play.

Rojas received a medical redshirt in the 2019-20 season for a torn right ACL after transferring from junior college.

Rojas played in 30 games last season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds.

