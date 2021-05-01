CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
UConn’s Bueckers undergoes surgery on her right ankle

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 8:00 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the national player of the year, underwent surgery on her right ankle, the school announced Saturday.

Friday’s procedure was needed to repair an osteochondral defect, an injury that involves both the bone and the cartilage in the ankle.

The school said the surgery, which was performed at UConn Health ,was successful and Bueckers should be ready for the preseason in September.

The Huskies point guard injured the ankle in UConn’s Jan. 21 win at Tennessee, but the school did not say whether that caused the damage requiring surgery.

Bueckers averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game in leading UConn (28-2) to its 13th straight Final Four. She was the first freshman to be named The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

