Top-five recruit Baldwin Jr. to play for father at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Patrick Baldwin Jr., one of the nation’s top recruits in his class, says he will play college basketball for his father at Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-9 forward is rated as the nation’s No. 4 senior prospect according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. An ankle injury caused him to miss most of his senior season at Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin.

Baldwin chose the Horizon League program over Duke and Georgetown. He announced his decision Wednesday at a news conference at his high school.

His decision is a huge victory for his father, who has posted a 47-70 record in four seasons as Milwaukee’s coach The Panthers went 10-12 this past season and lost in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.

The elder Baldwin took over Milwaukee’s program after working as an assistant at Northwestern when the Wildcats made their lone NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

Milwaukee has posted just one winning season – a 20-13 mark in 2015-16 – since earning its last NCAA Tournament berth in 2014. The Panthers are best known for reaching the Sweet 16 in 2005 under Bruce Pearl.

