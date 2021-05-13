CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Texas forward Greg Brown…

Texas forward Greg Brown turning pro after one season

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas forward Greg Brown announced Thursday he is turning pro and won’t return to the Longhorns for his sophomore season under new coach Chris Beard.

Brown was a top-10 recruit when he signed with Texas and former coach Shaka Smart. He was projected as a first-round draft pick and few expected him to stay with the Longhorns more than one season.

Brown started 24 games last season and averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, but his minutes diminished late in the season. He abruptly left the court after being taken out in the first game of the Big 12 tournament, and played just 12 total minutes in the league championship game and Texas’ first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Brown announced his decision on Instagram and said he had already signed with an agent.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up