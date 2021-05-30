CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » College Basketball » Sportsbooks' profits in Virginia…

Sportsbooks’ profits in Virginia level off in April

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 1:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sportsbooks in Virginia saw their growth fall off in April, with no marquee events like February’s Super Bowl and March’s NCAA basketball tournament to drive revenue.

Still, taxpayers made out better than ever; the state’s sportsbooks generated more tax revenue than they have since sports betting launched in January.

The Virginia Lottery reported Friday that bettors in Virginia wagered a collective $236 million in April. That’s a 22 percent drop from the record $304 million wagered in March.

But sportsbooks’ actual profits did not fall nearly as much, in part because they are paying fewer bonuses to attract new customers. As a result, the tax Virginia collected increased by 40 percent, from $1.2 million in March to $1.7 in April.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

Online shopping and curbside pickup coming to a commissary near you

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up