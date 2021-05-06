CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Kentucky adds Antigua, Coleman to coaching staff

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 12:54 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has added former Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Ron Coleman to the coaching staff.

Antigua, who served five years with the Wildcats before becoming head coach at South Florida for 2½ seasons, will be an associate coach while Coleman will be an assistant. In his previous stint at Kentucky, Antigua was praised for his skills as a recruiter and developer of talent along with forging relationships with players on and off the court.

Antigua spent the past four seasons as an Illinois assistant with Coleman as they helped guide the Illini to consecutive 20-win seasons and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seeding this spring. The coaches are credited with developing Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu and 7-footer Kofi Cockburn into All-American selections.

Coleman, a 10-year veteran, also coached at UIC, Bradley, Nebraska and Colorado State.

Antigua and Coleman will fill voids left by the departures of Tony Barbee to become Central Michigan’s head coach and Joel Justus to Arizona State as a top assistant. A school release on Thursday stated that Bruiser Flint will be elevated to associate to the head coach while Jai Lucas remains as an assistant.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

