Iowa State extends women’s basketball coach Fennelly to 2027

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 3:11 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard said the extension should assure prospective recruits that Fennelly will be coach for the foreseeable future.

Fennelly, who will be entering his 27th season at Iowa State, has led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament 19 times. The Cyclones reached the second round last season, finished 17-11 and were fourth in the Big 12 at 12-6. He picked up his 700th career victory in January.

“I love coming to work every day and I am energized by the opportunity to continue to positively impact the young women in our program,” Fennelly said Wednesday. “I’ve been blessed beyond words and am eager to continue the journey we started 26 years ago.”

Fennelly’s career mark is 706-337, including 540-284 at Iowa State. He won 166 games at Toledo before coming to Iowa State. His teams have made the NCAA Tournament 21 times, including two at Toledo.

Contract terms were not released.

