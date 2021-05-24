MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » College Basketball » Hawkeyes' Bohannon sustains serious…

Hawkeyes’ Bohannon sustains serious head injury in assault

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 8:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was recovering Monday after sustaining a serious head injury while being assaulted, the university’s athletic department announced.

The assault occurred early Sunday, according to a release from the school. Iowa City police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our No. 1 concern.”

Bohannon announced in April he would return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes in 2020-21.

Bohannon is Iowa’s career leader in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), free-throw percentage (.887) and games played (143). He ranks ninth in career scoring with 1,638 points.

Bohannon led the Hawkeyes last season with 80 3-pointers and 135 assists, and he was third in scoring at 10.6 points per game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon now plans to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up