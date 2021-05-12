CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Guard Payton Willis transfers…

Guard Payton Willis transfers to Minnesota for 2nd time

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 8:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis, the latest transfer to join Minnesota’s revamped roster, will return for his second stint with the Gophers.

Minnesota announced Wednesday the addition of Willis, a 6-foot-4 guard who played last season at the College of Charleston. He averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range, both career highs.

The native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, spent two years prior to that with the Gophers. He sat out the 2018-19 season per the old NCAA transfer rule and finished fourth on the team in 2019-20 with an average of 8.9 points per game. Willis played his first two years at Vanderbilt.

Willis is the sixth confirmed incoming transfer under new coach Ben Johnson, joining forwards Jamison Battle (George Washington) and Parker Fox (Northern State) and guards Luke Loewe (William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette) and Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire).

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up