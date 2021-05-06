CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Forward Aundre Hyatt transfers…

Forward Aundre Hyatt transfers to Rutgers from LSU.

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Forward Aundre Hyatt is transferring to Rutgers from LSU.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell announced the move Thursday, saying the New York City native will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. The Scarlet Knights posted a 16-12 record this past season and made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.

Rutgers was edged in the second round by Houston, which made the Final Four.

The versatile 6-foot-7 player spent three seasons at LSU, redshirting as a true freshman. He started 17 of 53 games over the next two seasons, including 15 this past season when the Tigers earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds in an first-round win over St. Bonaventure.

Hyatt started his high school career at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, and finished his final two years at the Miller School in Charlottesville, Virginia.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up