Florida adds FAU’s Miskdeen, rounds out revamped hoops staff

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 3:00 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida basketball coach Mike White filled the second of two staff vacancies by hiring Akeem Miskdeen on Saturday.

Miskdeen, who has worked extensively with backcourts, comes to Gainesville from Florida Atlantic, where he helped the Owls to a 47-41 record in three winning seasons. He worked under White’s former Florida assistant, Dusty May.

“Being a part of Florida basketball is special, and I will take pride and work relentlessly to continue its success,” Miskdeen said.

Miskdeen also helped Hampton (2015-16) and Kent State (2017) make the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons.

He joins former Oklahoma State assistant Erik Pastrana on White’s staff. Pastrana was added earlier this week.

White lost his top two assistants after last season. Jordan Mincy (Jacksonville) and Darris Nichols (Radford) left to take head coaching jobs.

