Federal judge in South Carolina dismisses Bowen lawsuit

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 1:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge in South Carolina has dismissed former Louisville and South Carolina basketball player Brian Bowen II’s lawsuit against Adidas in its entirety.

Judge Joseph Anderson’s ruling filed Wednesday that while Bowen was certainly impacted by the fraud committed by the defendants, it was not enough to confer standing to seek treble damages under civil racketeering laws.

Bowen became entangled in the federal corruption investigation into the sport when his father accepted payments for his son to play for Louisville.

Bowen later transferred to South Carolina, although he did not play with the Gamecocks.

Bowen sued in November 2018 and listed Christopher Rivers among the defendants.

In a court filing earlier this month, Bowen’s attorneys allege Rivers used In Your Eye Sports Incorporated — which lists Rivers as president on incorporation records in Oregon — as a way to “launder bribe money to the parents of amateur basketball players.”

A message left for Bowen’s attorney, Mullins McCleod in Charleston, was not immediately returned.

