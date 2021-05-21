CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Basketball » EWU hires Joddie Gleason…

EWU hires Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eastern Washington has hired Seattle’s Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach.

Gleason has spent the past five years as associate head coach at Seattle, and previously spent 12 years as head coach at Humboldt State.

Gleason replaces Wendy Schuller, who spent 20 years as Eastern Washington’s head coach and was fired after three straight losing seasons.

During Gleason’s tenure at Seattle, the Redhawks were in the top three in scoring offense in the Western Athletic Conference during the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

At Division II Humboldt State, Gleason compiled an overall record of 201-137 and was the program’s all-time winningest coach upon her departure.

Gleason is a graduate of California State-Chico.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Best shot at USPS reform in Congress gets better with 20 senators supporting bipartisan bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up