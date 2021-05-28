Buffalo rewards AD Alnutt with 5-year contract extension

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — University at Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt has signed a five-year contract extension that runs through…

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — University at Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt has signed a five-year contract extension that runs through May 2026.

In addition to the new deal, the school added a vice president’s position to Alnutt’s title on Thursday.

Alnutt is in his fourth year at Buffalo, during which the Mid-American Conference program has continued a run of success.

The Bulls football team is coming off its second consecutive bowl victory, beating Marshall in the Camellia Bowl. In April, the women’s swimming and diving team won its first MAC title.

The women’s basketball team has made two NCAA Tournament appearances, and the men’s team has made one, since 2018.

The success has led to Alnutt being challenged to fill two key coaching positions.

Earlier this month, he hired Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist to take over as football coach after Lance Leipold left for Kansas. In 2019, Alnutt promoted assistant Jim Whitesell to take over the men’s basketball team after Nate Oats was hired by Alabama.

