CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Home » College Basketball » Buffalo rewards AD Alnutt…

Buffalo rewards AD Alnutt with 5-year contract extension

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — University at Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt has signed a five-year contract extension that runs through May 2026.

In addition to the new deal, the school added a vice president’s position to Alnutt’s title on Thursday.

Alnutt is in his fourth year at Buffalo, during which the Mid-American Conference program has continued a run of success.

The Bulls football team is coming off its second consecutive bowl victory, beating Marshall in the Camellia Bowl. In April, the women’s swimming and diving team won its first MAC title.

The women’s basketball team has made two NCAA Tournament appearances, and the men’s team has made one, since 2018.

The success has led to Alnutt being challenged to fill two key coaching positions.

Earlier this month, he hired Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist to take over as football coach after Lance Leipold left for Kansas. In 2019, Alnutt promoted assistant Jim Whitesell to take over the men’s basketball team after Nate Oats was hired by Alabama.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

What to watch as Congress revives familiar TSP investment policy debates

With readiness concerns rising, Coast Guard gets flat budget for 2022

Biden administration sets mid-July deadline to finalize agency reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up