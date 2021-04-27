CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
WVU’s Derek Culver signs with agent, will enter NBA draft

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 10:40 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — All-Big 12 forward Derek Culver has decided to skip his senior season at West Virginia to enter the NBA draft.

Culver announced Monday night on Instagram that he has signed with an agent.

Culver was named to the all-Big 12 first team as a junior. The 6-foot-10 Culver was second on the Mountaineers with a scoring average of 14.3 and led the Big 12 with 9.4 rebounds per game. He had 11 double-doubles this past season, but none over his final seven games.

West Virginia’s roster has seen an extensive makeover since the Mountaineers lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish the season 19-10.

Coach Bob Huggins this month announced the signings of DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap, Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan, and Old Dominion guard Malik Curry as graduate transfers.

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews transferred to Washington, while guard Jordan McCabe transferred to UNLV. Guards Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Miles McBride have announced they will enter the NBA draft process and leave open the option of returning to school.

