Woodson bolsters Indiana’s roster with Pitt transfer

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 4:03 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — New Indiana coach Mike Woodson spent most of last week trying to persuade his players to stick around.

On Monday, he added a new name — 6-foot-3 guard Xavier Johnson, a transfer from Pitt who could provide the consistent perimeter scoring threat the Hoosiers have lacked for years. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Xavier will be an important addition to our team and should have an immediate impact,” Woodson said in a statement. “He is a high-intensity player who brings tremendous energy on both ends of the floor.

“He has a presence about himself that translates into his ability to provide leadership in a key role. He especially flourishes in transition where he can create for himself and his teammates.”

Johnson averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 18 games last season. In three seasons at Pittsburgh, Johnson scored.13.7 points and had 4.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.6% on 3-pointers.

He also broke the school’s 34-year-old freshman scoring record by surpassing Charles Smith with 512 points.

He originally signed with Nebraska.

