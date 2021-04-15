CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wisconsin hoops adds Boston U grad transfer Katie Nelson

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 5:45 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Point guard Katie Nelson is following her coach from Boston University to Wisconsin.

New Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley announced Thursday that Nelson plans to play for the Badgers as a graduate transfer next season. Moseley took over Wisconsin’s program last month after posting a 45-29 record in three seasons at BU.

The 5-foot-8 Nelson averaged 12 points and 4.3 assists for the Eagles this past season to earn first-team all-Patriot League honors. She shot 40.6% from 3-point range.

She started all 103 career games she played at Boston University.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

