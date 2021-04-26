CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Walker Kessler transferring from North Carolina to Auburn

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 2:07 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former North Carolina big man Walker Kessler is transferring to Auburn.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Monday that Kessler has signed an athletics financial aid agreement to play for the Tigers next season

The 7-foot-1, 245-pound forward/center was a five-star prospect who averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game as a freshman. Kessler also shot 58% from the floor.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining,

“Sometimes things take time and they are better with patience,” Pearl said. “We were recruiting Walker since he was a sophomore and we were one of the first schools to offer him. The first time we ever laid eyes on him was at our team camp. That was the beginning of our relationship.” The Newnan, Ga. native had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Auburn had already previously signed two other transfers, College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper and Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

