CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Wake Forest's Childress exits…

Wake Forest’s Childress exits Demon Deacons’ coaching staff

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 7:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest program great Randolph Childress is leaving the Demon Deacons coaching staff.

The school announced Childress’ move Wednesday, with Childress saying it was time to explore “other opportunities” after his ninth season on the Wake Forest staff as an assistant. He had worked under former head coaches Jeff Bzdelik and Danny Manning, as well as current coach Steve Forbes.

The plan now is for Childress to work with athletics director John Currie and university leadership on “strategic projects” benefitting the school as well as exploring other coaching jobs.

Childress – whose No. 22 jersey is retired — is the program’s No. 2 career scorer with 2,208 points and holds the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament record with 107 points in the 1995 tournament, which ended with Wake Forest’s first title in 33 years.

Childress went on to play two seasons in the NBA before a long pro career internationally.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up