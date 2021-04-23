CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia lottery: $628M wagered on sports betting so far

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 11:51 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — State officials say gamblers have wagered more than $628 million on sports betting since it became legal in Virginia in late January.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports the state lottery board got an update this week from gaming officials who also said about $1.5 million has been paid in taxes.

Roughly half of the money wagered has been on college and pro basketball.

The newspaper reports that of the six currently approved operators, two are dominating the market: Fanduel with 53% and Draft Kings with 24%.

