Texas Tech promotes top assistant Adams to replace Beard

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 9:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is promoting top assistant and school alumnus Mark Adams to replace Chris Beard as head coach.

Kirby Hocutt, Tech’s athletic director, sent a tweet Monday night with a picture of him with Adams that read: “Red Raider Nation — your Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Mark Adams.”

Hocutt said a news conference was scheduled for Tuesday, five days after Beard left the Red Raiders after five seasons to become the head coach at Texas, his alma mater.

Adams was the associate head coach under Beard all five of those seasons, including a loss in the national championship game in overtime to Virginia two years ago after going to the Elite Eight in 2018. Adams was also on Beard’s staff at Little Rock in 2015-16.

Adams is a 1979 graduate of Texas Tech, where he was previously director of basketball operations from 2013-15.

He has a 554-244 record in 23 seasons as a head coach at Clarendon College (1981-82), Wayland Baptist (1983-87), West Texas A&M (1987-92), Texas Pan-American (1992-97) and Howard College (2004-13).

