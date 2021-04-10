CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Texas Tech junior guard Edwards transferring out of program

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 8:00 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech junior guard Kyler Edwards has decided to transfer, new head coach Mark Adams said Saturday.

Edwards had initially put his name in the transfer portal at the end of the season to explore his options.

Adams, the Red Raiders’ top assistant the past five seasons who Monday was promoted to be Chris Beard’s successor, said Edwards had since contacted him to say he was leaving Texas Tech after playing 98 games the past three seasons.

Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer this season at 12.9 points a game, declared for the NBA draft Thursday. Shannon didn’t hire an agent, leaving open the possibility for him to return to the Red Raiders.

Edwards averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-best 2.8 assists for the Red Raiders this season. He was a reserve player as a freshman when they made the national championship game, losing in overtime to Virginia. He averaged 11.4 points while starting all 31 games as a sophomore.

