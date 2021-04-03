CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Basketball » NCAA Tournament Glance

NCAA Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 11:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
FIRST FOUR
Thursday, March 18
At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.

Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52

Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53

At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.

Drake 53, Wichita St. 52

UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT

EAST REGIONAL
First Round
Saturday, March 20
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.

LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61

At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54

At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

UCLA 73, BYU 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Indianapolis

Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52

At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.

Maryland 63, UConn 54

At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Alabama 68, Iona 55

Second Round
Monday, March 22
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Michigan 86, LSU 78

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Florida St. 71 Colorado 53

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47

Alabama 96, Maryland 77

Regional Semifinals
Sunday, March 28
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Michigan 76, Florida St. 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT

Regional Championship
Tuesday, March 30
At Lucas Oil Stadium

UCLA 51, Michigan 49

SOUTH REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 19
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Indianapolis

Baylor 79, Hartford 55

At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis

Villanova 73, Winthrop 63

At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality
Indianapolis

North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT

At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.

Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT

At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.

Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT

Second Round
Sunday, March 21
At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Villanova 84, North Texas 61

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78

Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 62, Villanova 51

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70

Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
At Lucas Oil Stadium

Baylor 81, Arkansas 72

MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 19
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis

Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60

At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Indianapolis

West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Rutgers 60, Clemson 56

At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.

Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56

Second Round
Sunday, March 21
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Houston 63, Rutgers 60

Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Houston 62 Syracuse 46

Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
At Lucas Oil Stadium

Houston 67, Oregon St. 61

WEST REGIONAL
First Round
Saturday, March 20
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55

At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality
Indianapolis

Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Indianapolis

Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62

At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.

Ohio 62, Virginia 58

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis

Southern Cal 72, Drake 56

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis

Kansas 93, E. Washington 84

Oregon vs. VCU, no contest

Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74

Second Round
Monday, March 22
At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71

Creighton 72, Ohio 58

Southern Cal 85, Kansas 51

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oregon 95, Iowa 80

Regional Semifinals
Sunday, March 28
At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Southern Cal 82, Oregon 68

Regional Championship
Tuesday, March 30
At Lucas Oil Stadium

Gonzaga 85, Southern Cal 66

FINAL FOUR
At Lucas Oil Stadium
National Semifinals
Saturday, April 3

Baylor 78, Houston 59

Gonzaga 93, UCLA 90, OT

National Championship
Monday, April 5

Gonzaga vs. Baylor, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up