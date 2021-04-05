NCAA Tournament Championship Blowouts

30 — UNLV 103, Duke 73, 1990 23 — UCLA 78, North Carolina 55, 1968 21 — UCLA 87, Memphis…

30 — UNLV 103, Duke 73, 1990

23 — UCLA 78, North Carolina 55, 1968

21 — UCLA 87, Memphis State 66, 1973

20 — Duke 71, Michigan 51, 1992

20 — UCLA 92, Purdue 72, 1969

20 — Ohio State 75, California 55, 1960

18 — Indiana 86, Michigan 68, 1976

18 — Indiana 60, Kansas 42, 1940

17 — Villanova 79, Michigan 62, 2018

17 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72, 2009

17 — Kansas 80, St. John’s 63, 1952

16 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70, 2021

16 — Florida 73, UCLA 57, 2006

16 — La Salle 92, Bradley 76, 1954

16 — Kentucky 58, Baylor 42, 1948

15 — UCLA 98, Duke 83, 1964

15 — Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38, 1942

