CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » NCAA Tournament Championship Blowouts

NCAA Tournament Championship Blowouts

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 11:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

30 — UNLV 103, Duke 73, 1990

23 — UCLA 78, North Carolina 55, 1968

21 — UCLA 87, Memphis State 66, 1973

20 — Duke 71, Michigan 51, 1992

20 — UCLA 92, Purdue 72, 1969

20 — Ohio State 75, California 55, 1960

18 — Indiana 86, Michigan 68, 1976

18 — Indiana 60, Kansas 42, 1940

17 — Villanova 79, Michigan 62, 2018

17 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72, 2009

17 — Kansas 80, St. John’s 63, 1952

16 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70, 2021

16 — Florida 73, UCLA 57, 2006

16 — La Salle 92, Bradley 76, 1954

16 — Kentucky 58, Baylor 42, 1948

15 — UCLA 98, Duke 83, 1964

15 — Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38, 1942

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA faces pivotal moment with EHR after months of lingering usability problems

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

USPS earns 91% approval in IG survey despite pandemic challenges

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up