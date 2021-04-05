NCAA Tournament Championship Blowouts

30 — UNLV 103, Duke 73, 1990
23 — UCLA 78, North Carolina 55, 1968
21 — UCLA 87, Memphis State 66, 1973
20 — Duke 71, Michigan 51, 1992
20 — UCLA 92, Purdue 72, 1969
20 — Ohio State 75, California 55, 1960
18 — Indiana 86, Michigan 68, 1976
18 — Indiana 60, Kansas 42, 1940
17 — Villanova 79, Michigan 62, 2018
17 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72, 2009
17 — Kansas 80, St. John’s 63, 1952
16 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70, 2021
16 — Florida 73, UCLA 57, 2006
16 — La Salle 92, Bradley 76, 1954
16 — Kentucky 58, Baylor 42, 1948
15 — UCLA 98, Duke 83, 1964
15 — Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38, 1942
